The 2 weeks after Memorial Day, Village Church of Christ bought, boxed and delivered more than 55,000 pounds of food to underprivileged children from Fountain Lake, Jessieville and Mountain Pine schools.

This food was intended to supplement their diets for the summer. 135 families with 362 children signed up for the program. Food was purchased from the Project Hope food bank in Hot Springs for a discounted cost of approximately $37,000.

Funding was provided by donations from several churches, local businesses and private individuals. In addition to this summer program, the Village Church of Christ also supplies weekend food packs each week of the school year.

The 2-week summer effort involved more than 50 volunteers, several pickup trucks, 1 large truck along with a large truck from Project Hope. A team from the SOZO recovery center also provided much-needed support.

Assembly lines were set up at each school to load the boxes. Families were encouraged to bring large vehicles as each child received 3 large boxes containing over 40 different food items with multiple cans or boxes of each food item. The families also received a family box containing assorted bulk items such as flour, sugar and cooking oil. A family with 3 children received 9 large boxes of more than 40 different food items plus the family box of assorted items.



