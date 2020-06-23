The Hot Springs Village Golf Committee met in regular session by Zoom on Thursday, June 18 and welcomed 2 new members, Karen Nickel and Greg Speer. Nickel and Speer replace long term members serving out their time, Rhonda Haynes and Jim Oswald.

Phil Belt, vice chair, opened the meeting with election of officers. Jamin Townsen was named chair, Phil Belt, vice chair, and Marge Harvey, secretary. April meeting minutes were approved.

Townsen asked for review of the committee’s meeting time and review if it should be changed back to 4 p.m. Consensus was to keep the time at 3 p.m. so superintendents could attend, if desired. It was decided superintendents are encouraged but not required to attend the monthly committee meetings.

Director of Golf, Tom Heffer, offered his report indicating member rounds are up for the month and guest rounds down for the same period. May rounds were up for the month over 2019, but year to date rounds remains less at this time in comparison to 2019. Playable days YTD was 937 in 2019 and 759 YTD 2020. Rainfall to date is 51.12 inches and is 13.7 inches above normal.

Heffer stated league play will begin scheduling in the near future depending on social distancing and limited tournaments will begin in late June.

“We have monitored the governor’s updates daily and we lifted open golf to unaccompanied players on May 29.

Heffer reminded golfers car traffic has the right of way and to stop at road crossings making sure it is safe to pass. He also again requested walking on cart paths is prohibited when golfers are on the tracks and it could be dangerous for people walking. He encouraged those who enjoy walking for regular exercise to use the trails.

“Donald Jones is no longer Director of the Agronomy Department and has returned as superintendent at Magellan,” said Heffer. “John Paul, interim general manager, recommended another review and position decision by the new general manager when one is hired for the position.”

Rotating course closings will end. “All courses will be open except for maintenance,” said Heffer

ASGA is reviewing the rerating of DeSoto and Isabella and will be posting Balboa’s new rating on the GHIN system in the near future.

Karen Nickel had several questions concerning private cart use and payments, daily and yearly. Heffer clarified the procedures and indicated he would review charges and no charges with pro shop staff.

The next meeting is scheduled for Thursday, July 16 at 3 p.m. at Coronado Center if social distancing is followed.



