Times Record River Valley All Star Preps Awards Show, presented by Arvest and Taco Bell, premieres at 6 p.m. today and is free to watch using any desktop or smart device at swtimes.com/preps.

It will highlight players of the year in state-sanctioned sports, the male and female athletes of the year and several special awards.

The event will be hosted by sports broadcasters Jesse Palmer, Sage Steele, Dr. Jerry Punch and Courtney Cronin. The star-studded show will feature numerous professional sports figures, including Patrick Mahomes, Stephen Curry, Michael Phelps, Venus Williams, Wayne Gretzky, Bill Belichick and many more.

These guests and local business sponsors came together to help the newspaper name continue the annual tradition of honoring the best in local high school sports from the past year, after the live event was canceled to protect students and their families from the spread of COVID-19.

Here are some answers to the most common questions based on the new format:

Q: What if I can’t watch the show at 6 p.m. on June 18?

A: Although the show goes live on the event website at 6 p.m. local time on June 18, the show will be hosted on our website on the homepage for a full month. It will also be archived for access later.

Q. Can I watch the show on TV?

A: The Best of PREPS sports awards show can be found by searching for the event name on YouTube and viewed on any smart television through the YouTube app.

Q: Where can I see the honorees who have been announced so far?

A: Honorees who have been announced so far can be found on the website by clicking the “Honorees” button in the navigation bar.

Q: How are honorees, finalists, and winners selected?

A: Honorees, finalists and winners are selected by the sports department at the Times Record.

Q: Will spring sports be awarded during the show?

A: Due to the fact that spring sports could not be completed due to COVID-19, spring sports will not be awarded during the show, however there is a special tribute to spring seniors that viewers won’t want to miss.

Q: Can I purchase a keepsake edition of the show?

A: After the show, a publication will print in the Times Record on June 21. The publication showcases the award winners, as well as all the honorees from the past year. Keepsake editions will be available for purchase online at [event website] for a limited time. Packages are available in 5, 10 or 15 copies.

Q: How can people watching donate to COVID-19 Relief efforts?

A: The Times Record is joining with other media groups in the USA Today Network to raise funds for charitable organizations assisting with COVID-19 relief efforts. Viewers can donate via the website.

The local show with the most donations will receive a matching donation, up to $10,000, from USA Today Network.

Q: How can we get involved on social media?

A: Share your sports moments and memories from the past year, congratulate your favorite athletes, show photos and special moments from your watch parties and more on Twitter and Instagram to be part of the national conversation, showcased on the local event website and nationally on the USA Today High School at sportsawards.usatoday.com.

Use #RIVERVALLEYPREPS for a chance to be featured on the live social media feed on the event website. Add #HighSchoolSportsAwards for a chance to be featured on the national feed.

Each post that uses the event hashtags is automatically entered to win an autographed gift from one of our celebrity guests. Only public profiles and posts on Twitter and Instagram can be displayed on the social feeds and are eligible to win.

Anyone who uses the hashtag #DontStopNow for tribute messages to seniors who missed their spring sport season, along with the other event hashtags, will be automatically entered to win $1,000. This lucky winner, chosen nationally, will also get an additional $1,000 donated on their behalf to the local charity of their choice.

Honorees and award winners can also search “all star preps” on Instagram filters to add to their stories, showcasing them as an honoree or award winner.

Q: Will there be a live in-person event next year?

A: As long as the COVID-19 pandemic is no longer a threat to our safety and health, we plan to host a live event in 2021 and celebrate with the community in-person once again.

Also, be sure to join in the conversation on social media using #RIVERVALLEYPREPS and #HighSchoolSportsAwards. We can’t wait to celebrate all of the amazing local athletes!