Fort Smith city directors on Tuesday looked past a pending lawsuit and voted a third straight time in favor of rezoning property in Chaffee Crossing, thus converting a plot of land into a planned zoning district.

Directors voted 4-3 in favor of converting the 0.67 acres of land in the south corner of Ellis Street and Darby Avenue into the now-designated district for a warehouse and contractor’s storage yard under Blake Properties LLC.

At-large director and Vice Mayor Kevin Settle argued that waiting for the lawsuit to run its course would set "a bad precedent" for future rezoning proposals involving litigation. Plaintiffs of the lawsuit say the zoning is a change in vision originally set by the Fort Chaffee Redevelopment Authority.

Directors Robyn Dawson, Andre Good, Keith Lau and Settle were in favor of the rezoning. At-large director Dawson voted despite being an interested party in the lawsuit, which involves nearby land she co-owns.

"I can see cases where if somebody doesn’t like zoning that’s been passed by the planning commission, they get a lawsuit and they file," Settle argued, adding that the City of Fort Smith had not been sued by the landowners.

The lawsuit, which lists several Chaffee Crossing property owners as plaintiffs, alleges the FCRA did not hold true to a vision promised to property owners and developers in the area. Chaffee Crossing property owner Scott Archer before the vote asked the board to consider either tabling the motion or voting against it to give the FCRA time to correct what he, the plaintiffs and others believed was a mistake.

Legal counsel for Blake Properties argued the current lawsuit was "virtually identical" to another lawsuit filed in circuit court that was dismissed.

Even still, Ward 3 Director Lavon Morton was concerned about passing the rezoning ordinance before the outcome of the lawsuit.

"Even if the plaintiffs in this litigation prevail, it will not change the zoning. It will remain what we zoned it tonight," he said.

Settle argued the city could come back and rezone the land if they have to "work something out." He said not passing the motion could be perceived as the city holding developers back from their right to develop property.

Morton argued against this notion, stating that zoning requests are typically made by property owners or developers, not city officials.

Directors passed the rezoning ordinance after three readings of the ordinance at Board of Directors’ meetings. Ward 2 director Good at the first reading in May flipped his vote to support the ordinance after voting against it on March 3.

Dawson has voted three consecutive times in favor of the rezoning. She had recused herself from the March 3 vote.