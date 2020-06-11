The University of Arkansas Department of Animal Science recently announced its 2020 Awards of Distinction. An awards recognition event scheduled for April 23 was canceled due to the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic.

The Awards of Distinction recipients are: Advanced Graduates of Distinction Johnny Gunsaulis and Paul Beck; Graduate of Distinction Sam Tabler; and Friend of the Department Buck Pendergraft.

Each awardee was recognized for his or her contributions to animal science industry and research, as well as to the Department of Animal Science.

Tabler received his B.S. degree in Animal Science from the University of Arkansas. After graduation, he spent the next 37 years with the United States Department of Agriculture working as an animal scientist at the USDA-Agricultural Research Service’s Booneville location.

The primary focus of Tabler’s work pertained to research involving beef cattle, forages, and methods to improve the sustainability of family farms. Tabler’s research projects included cow/calf and stocker production, heifer development, grass-fed beef, and forage establishment.

During his employment with the USDA, he accepted a detail with the USDA-Foreign Agriculture Service and served for 13 months as an agriculture advisor on a Provincial Reconstruction Team in Iraq, working with Iraqi farmers to improve production methods and accessibility to agricultural resources. While there, he received the Meritorious Honor Award from the U.S. Department of State and the Coin for Excellence from the Deputy Commanding General, 34th Infantry Division, during Operation Iraqi Freedom.

After retiring from the USDA, Tabler accepted a position with Heifer International, working as a livestock production specialist at Heifer Ranch in Perryville. His time at Heifer Ranch was spent primarily getting the cattle operation started and helping the ranch to begin regenerative agriculture practices.