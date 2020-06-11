RUSSELLVILLE, Ark. - The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Russellville Site Office has reopened swim beaches at Piney Bay and Shoal Bay parks located on Lake Dardanelle.

The beaches were closed on May 21 due to a higher than acceptable level of E. coli.

Two acceptable water samples from each beach are required by the Health Department prior to reopening a swim beach. The temporary closures were the result of higher than acceptable E. coli levels that were found during routine testing conducted by the Arkansas Department of Health.

For more information about how beaches are tested as well as a complete list of closed beaches, you can visit the ADH website at: https://www.healthy.arkansas.gov/programs-services/topics/arkansas-swim-beach-program.

For more information, please contact the Russellville Site Office at 501-340-1762, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

