The Logan County Courthouse in Booneville reopened on Monday but the opening came with restrictions.

“Everyone entering the courthouse has to wear a mask and is encouraged to contact the office they have business with before they come,” said Logan County Judge Ray Gack. “Most business can be done by phone or by internet.”

Since the COVID-19 pandemic closed the doors the Booneville courthouse first reopened on May 28 but only for district court proceedings.

Gack said the Paris courthouse is still open only by appointment.

“They need to contact the office they have business with to see if they can be helped over the phone or schedule an appointment,” said Gack. “This will go on until we get our safety glass and hardware installed. This is supposed to be in by the end of the month.”

Gack said he would make an announcement at that point.

In Booneville, installation of the door glass, which includes a slot which will allow office doors to remain locked with material passed from the hallway to inside an office via a chute similar to one for mail was completed on May 27.

However, Gack cautions, any reopening is dependent upon the spread of the virus.

“If our number of positive cases continue to rise we may have to go back to the way it was until everything gets better,” said Gack.