Fort Smith police say they have made progress in diversity, equity and inclusion in recent years, but they also acknowledge there’s room for them to grow.

Several Fort Smith police sergeants, lieutenants and captains attended a diversity, equity and inclusion seminar on Friday by educator Hannibal Johnson scored the Police Department three out of five possible points for these areas in 2020. While they acknowledged they have made strides in the areas in recent years, they also said they have opportunities to improve in areas such as suspicious person calls, viewing their jobs through the lens of the community and possibly taking notes from other agencies that have enacted successful solutions for community policing.

The seminar was held during national and even international tension over the death of George Floyd, a black man who died after a Minneapolis police officer held his knee to his neck for eight minutes while he was on the ground. Like other instances before it, Floyd’s death for many prompted discussion about law enforcement and their relationships and conduct with their black residents.

Diversity, equity and inclusion are the practice of including people from multiple cultures and backgrounds and giving them equal opportunities to succeed.

“It has to be integrated on a day to day basis,” Johnson said of these concepts in law enforcement.

Fort Smith police in recent years has hired a more racially diverse police force, including more black officers than they’ve ever had in their history. Former police chief Nathaniel Clark mandated non-enforcement contacts with the community, which Police Chief Danny Baker has continued.

Deputy Police Chief Waymon Parker at the seminar expressed concern about new officers who are thrust into communities that don’t know them.

“The fact of the matter is, the perception is still there,” said police Capt. Daniel Grubbs.

A complaint was also raised about a resident who called the police about a “suspicious person” who was black with no description about criminal activity. A dispatcher at the seminar said dispatchers try to collect as much information about the situation as possible before relaying the report to officers.

But Grubbs also said supervisors in the Police Department like himself should take some responsibility in these situations.

“It’s something we can still do better. The people who use us on these suspicious subject calls – I’ve heard my supervisors get better with (asking), ‘What’s suspicious?’ They’re not going to send us out there for something that’s not suspicious to us but may be your opinion,” he said. “You’re putting us in a bad position from, sometimes, your own biases and your own prejudices.”

As for the police themselves, Johnson said they can limit racial bias by raising awareness of implicit bias among their ranks through testing, training and analyzing their own data on patrol stops. He also said establishing meaningful relationships with the citizens they police will help them do their jobs more effectively.

Johnson also suggested implementing policies that limited opportunities for implicit bias to be acted upon. He gave Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, which created a policy where an officer in a foot pursuit in most situations was mandated to call another officer to handcuff the suspect, as an example. This policy reduced use-of-force incidents by 23%.

Police in the audience said they could see situations where such policies would need exceptions, such as a single-officer pursuit without backup for several minutes. Johnson made exception for this reality.

“You think of all the ‘what ifs’ and scenarios, run all those, and make a policy based on them. Make an exception for that circumstance,” he said.

Police Lt. Wendall Sampson suggested they also look outside city limits for insights in how to police effectively.

“I think the key is to look at our mistakes and to look at other departments around the country that have already been through that, and then learning through them,” he said.

Johnson explained biases for people groups come from an early age, including in media. When he asked the officers how they saw different people groups portrayed growing up, their answers reflected common stereotypes – black people were either athletes, entertainers or in the working class, Latinos were either in gangs or worked in agriculture, LGBTQs were largely unrepresented in media and women were portrayed as emotional and attached to maternity.

When asked how they would see different aspects of society differently if they were a different race, police Sgt. Steven Creek said he would view media through a different lens.

“We’re talked about all the time, and you take it kind of personal,” Creek said of police as portrayed in news media. “If I was a black person, I might be a little more 50-50, where I could say, ‘Yeah, I’m a cop, but this affects me and other people like me.’”

While Johnson spoke extensively on policing strategies to promote diversity, equity and inclusion, he said much of policing also comes down to personal evaluation.

“There’s a lot of baggage in our experiences growing up. You have a choice – you can hold onto that baggage, because some of it is good stuff, whereas some of it may be hurtful and harmful to you and other people,” he said. “It’s more to reevaluate the baggage at that point.”