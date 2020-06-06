Fort Smith police have generally been well received at recent Black Lives Matter protests throughout the city since the death of George Floyd.

Police at the protests have ensured the demonstrations — two on Sunday and one on Thursday — take “a peaceful course” of action while also providing safety for demonstrators. In addition to that, they also want to show they’re “100% behind” the demonstrators, said Fort Smith Police Chief Danny Baker.

“This is Americans exercising their First Amendment rights. They have every right to be here, and they have every right to be angry about things that have happened in this country,” Baker said.

Whether by his decision or not, Baker has been at the forefront of many of the responses in Fort Smith after the death of Floyd, who died on May 25 after a Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck for more than eight minutes. Baker on May 27 released a video making a commitment to Fort Smith’s black residents that his officers would do their “dead-level best” to ensure an incident like that didn’t happen in the city. He also spoke the following evening at a candlelight vigil for Floyd, in which he said his officers “want to develop a culture of peacekeeping” in the city.

Baker on Thursday said he doesn’t view an opportunity to speak out and stand in solidarity as any kind of publicity stunt.

“I have tried to show this community my heart, and I hope that they see that, and I hope that they see that in the officers in the Fort Smith Police Department,” he said. “They’re happy to be out here, they’re happy to be working.”

Several officers were present at the protest Thursday afternoon and evening, which drew more than 200 people who lined Rogers Avenue across from Central Mall. The officers spoke to the demonstrators, handed out water and at the end of the event told the demonstrators they could have free snow cones from Kona Ice, courtesy of the Fort Smith Police Department.

Their presence at the protests paints a stark contrast to those in other cities where police have engaged in intense exchanges with protesters that sometimes involve tear gas, pepper spray and batons. While some of these police responses have been in response to riots and looting, other accounts have stated that the police have been the aggressors. Lindee Cozort, who has attended protests in Tulsa and Bentonville since Floyd’s death, said she believes Bentonville police on Monday night were “pushing back” on protesters.

Cozort also explained that the ACAB movement, which stands for “All Cops Are Bastards,” holds the notion that police officers who are upstanding are complicit in other officers’ malicious actions because they don’t call them out. Some signs at the Sunday protests displayed these initials.

But Cozort said she hasn’t seen “anything bad” with Fort Smith police. She also said she appreciates their solidarity in the protests.

“I have no qualms with FSPD,” she said. “I think they’re doing a great job.”

“(Fort Smith police) kind of make me feel better compared to other cops I’ve had problems with, because Fort Smith doesn’t mess with you unless you’re doing something stupid,” said Asad Muhammad, who said he has been beaten by jail deputies before.

A fourth protest will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Jenny Lind Road and Zero Street. Fort Smith police will be at this protest as well.

Baker expects a positive relationship between his officers and the demonstrators at this event as well.

“We have not had any issues, and I believe it will continue that way,” Baker said.