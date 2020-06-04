Fort Smith police have voiced support for the Sunday protests and scheduled protests on Thursday and Saturday.

Police spokesperson Aric Mitchell on Wednesday said the protests in the city and across the country signal "an important time for change" in the country. He also said the organizers of the Sunday demonstrations effectively organized and communicated the purpose of the event.

These comments precede a third protest scheduled 4-8 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of Rogers Avenue and Waldron Road and a fourth from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Jenny Lind Road and Zero Street.

"I don’t expect it will end on Saturday," Mitchell said. "This is something where I think people are finally listening outside of the black community, and they’re joining hands with the black community to say, ‘Yes, it’s time for a change.’"

Fort Smith on Sunday joined scores of cities across the United States whose residents publicly protested the death of George Floyd, a black man who died after a white Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck while filmed by a bystander for more than eight minutes. Law enforcement in other regional cities including Bentonville, Little Rock, Tulsa and Oklahoma City have deployed tear gas and riot shields in response to protests that have yielded more intense responses between law enforcement and demonstrators.

The demonstrations Sunday, on both sides of Rogers Avenue near Mercy Hospital and that evening in downtown, were largely peaceful. Fort Smith police only arrested one person who allegedly showed up after the demonstration was well underway and showed a knife, Mitchell said.

Police were present but did not have riot gear at the Sunday demonstrations.

"We’re really glad we’re in this community that’s handling this so well," he said.

Police have not disclosed their functions for the Thursday and Saturday protests because of "so many factors at play." But he also said they have had good relationships with the organizers.

"Our whole plan has been, ‘Plan for the worst, but believe in the best.’ So far, that faith in them has been well placed," Mitchell said.

Mitchell said he’s been relieved to see how Fort Smith has handled the protests versus how other cities have handled them. He also said he’s been impressed with Fort Smith Police Chief Danny Baker’s efforts in community policing and how vocal he’s been about the broader context of Floyd’s death when it comes to law enforcement and the communities they serve.

And finally, Mitchell said he’s been happy to see a diverse crowd both in terms of race and age at the protests.

"It’s an important time for change in our country," he said.