Wearing specially made masks, the Magazine High School Class of 2020 had a baccalaureate service on May 22 — the scheduled graduation date — which was followed by a diploma pickup procession outside Diamondback Arena.

First Baptist Church in Magazine hosted the the baccalaureate service in which each graduate was permitted four tickets and seating was accomplished with families occupying half a pew with the family in the next pew on an opposite half.

Following the service, which included a slide show, pre-recorded speeches by valedictorian Hannah Green and salutatorian Michal-Ann Dobson, as well as performance of an original song about the class penned and sang by Sarai Parrish, seniors lined up in predetermined parking spaces in front of the gym and traveled through the receiving line to pick up diplomas with nobody exiting their vehicles.

About two-thirds through the pickup portion sprinkles began to fall and the final couple of graduates were presented their diplomas in a drizzle that was picking up intensity.

After picking up diplomas the graduates, or their driver, made a left turn to take a long exit through the campus, encountering signs behind the agri building and well wishing faculty and staff behind the cafeteria.

From the front of the school, where homecoming and Christmas parades traditionally begin in the city, the seniors traveled through town, with police escort, with many parents and well wishers, braving a then heavier rain, on the way to Hank Stone park.

There, a yearbook signing event expected to happen would not as the students largely disbursed.

The school is planning a formal graduation ceremony on July 10 at the arena with a prom rescheduled for the following night, also on campus.