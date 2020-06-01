The Farm Credit Associations of Arkansas announce three scholarships available to assist rural nurses with continuing education and training that supports the unique health needs of Arkansas farmers.

Agriculture is a diverse industry and occurs in some of the more remote parts of the country. The risks and occupational exposures associated with farming and ranching are often not familiar to healthcare workers in rural communities. Nurses are the frontline of rural community healthcare which is why Farm Credit is offering three scholarships to nurses to receive training through the AgriSafe Nurse Scholar program.

The program consists of 18 hours of online, distance learning utilizing lectures, interactive question and answer sessions and group discussions. The course can be completed any time before November 13 and covers a number of topics.

· Integration of ag health into a medical practice.

· Special populations (youth, older adult, veterans, immigrant and migrant workers)

· Zoonotic diseases

· Chemical/pesticide exposure

· Personal protective equipment

· Skin disorders

One nurse each from western Arkansas, central Arkansas and eastern Arkansas will be awarded a full scholarship for the AgriSafe Nurse Scholar program. It covers all costs with no additional expenses for the nurse or employer.

Farm Credit proudly provides this resource to nurses serving Arkansas farmers and ranchers. Scholarship recipients will be selected by the Agrisafe Nurse Scholarship program. Interested nurses can find application instructions at ARFarmCredit.com. Program details are also at https://learning.agrisafe.org.

With $4 billion in assets, the Farm Credit Associations of Arkansas support rural communities and agriculture across the state by financing farms, land, livestock, homes and more.

Find branch locations at ARFarmCredit.com.