Marriages

Marriage licenses recorded in the Jefferson County Clerk’s office:

Doyle Jacob Blocker, 20, and Sarah Corley, 20, both of White Hall, recorded May 28, 2020.

Len Dale Kimbrell, 57, and Linda Kay Knight, 54, both of Pine Bluff, recorded May 26, 2020.

Kevin Thomas Kesterson, 33, and Krystal Lynn Jarrett, 28, both of Pine Bluff, recorded May 26, 2020.

Clifton Lee Lewis Jr., 42, and Mia Chanell Key, 39, both of Pine Bluff, recorded May 21, 2020.

Marvin D. Turner, 31, and Maisha Lacharda Woodson, 29, both of Pine Bluff, recorded May 26, 2020.

Divorces

Divorces granted according to the Jefferson County Circuit Clerk’s Office:

Seth Garrison v. Leslie Garrison, granted May 27, 2020.

Jimmy Hollowell v. Anna Hollowell, granted May 27, 2020.

Keith Walters v. Kimberly Walters, granted May 26, 2020.

Cody Ford v. Hannah Ford, granted May 26, 2020.