She's proud of the team's accomplishments in recent years, says Lesley Nalley, who served Hot Springs Village Property Owners' Association as chief executive officer from December 2016 though Wednesday, May 27.

The board on May 27 announced its first steps in adopting a new organizational direction, including plans to transition from a CEO­-driven entity to a general and operations management structure.

Nalley's statement was released on her behalf this morning by Joshua Cook, Ghidotti Communications media relations manager.

Nalley said the Village experienced much progress in the past 3 1/2 years, ranging from developing emergency reserve funds and increasing member equity each year, to developing a long-range plan to help ensure long-term sustainability.

"I am thankful for the time I spent at Hot Springs Village with such talented team members and forward-thinking residents. While I am disappointed with the Board’s decision to change the leadership structure, I am extremely proud of the work our team accomplished during my time as CEO," she said.



"When I was appointed in December 2016, the Village was in an unstable and unsustainable financial position.

"Over the last 3 1/2 years, we established emergency reserve funds, increased member equity and property values year over year, all while simultaneously addressing long-needed infrastructure maintenance such as roadway repairs, lake dredging, a new pool, pickleball courts and sewer facility upgrades.

"We also recruited and developed a professional team committed to elevating services to our residents and visitors. And, along with many of the Village’s residents and various regional partners, we created the community's first comprehensive plan to pave the way towards long-term sustainability of the community we all love.



"I wish the staff and property owners continued success as they rise to meet new challenges and seize new opportunities," she concluded.

In statements to POA staff, property owners and the news media, the POA board on May 27 said another Villager, John Paul, would serve as interim manager, replacing Nalley, while the board conducts "a broad search to name a permanent general manager of Hot Springs Village."

Recruitment is expected to take 6 or more weeks or more to recruit the right person, plus additional time for the new leader to transition from his or her current situation to join the POA team.