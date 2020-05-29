The United Way of Fort Smith Area has awarded a $2,500 microgrant to the Boys & Girls Club of South Logan County.

The club was one of 10 receiving a grant

The United Way of Fort Smith Area was recnetly awarded a $25,000 grant from the Blue & You Foundation for a Healthier Arkansas as part of its Rapid-Response Covid Relief Grants program.

The Blue & You Foundation for a Healthier Arkansas is a charitable foundation established and funded by Arkansas Blue Cross and Blue Shield to promote better health in Arkansas. On Monday, United Way announced the recipients of those grant dollars.

“We are so thankful to Arkansas Blue Cross and Blue Shield and the Blue and You Foundation for teaming up with United Ways of Arkansas to help fund the fight against hunger during this unique and unprecedented time,” said Eddie Lee Herndon, president and CEO at United Way of Fort Smith Area. “Our COVID-19 Community Response Committee reviewed the requests and made the decision on the agencies that would receive funding.”

United Way, through the second phase of their COVID-19 Community Response Fund, used this grant funding to establish the 10 $2,500 micro-grants. Funds were available to area nonprofits and faith-based organizations working with individuals and families combating food insecurity.

Other agency recipients are, Children’s Emergency Shelter, Community Services Clearinghouse, Boys & Girls Club of Diamond Hills, Salvation Army, Girls, Inc., Next Step Homeless Services, Antioch Consolidated Association for Youth and Families, Fort Smith Interfaith Community Center, and Sebastian Retired Citizens Association.

As the COVID-19 crisis continues to unfold in the coming weeks, United Way and the COVID-19 Community Response Committee will continue to work to get dollars into our area quickly, funding nonprofit partners and service providers working directly with those impacted during this challenging time. To date, in all phases of COVID-19 funding, grants totaling $37,000 have been awarded. United Way of Fort Smith Area has been connecting individuals and families in the River Valley with needed resources since 1928.