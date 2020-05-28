Several community scholarships were announced during Booneville HIgh School’s May 12 virtual Class Night event

Those include:

The Kiwanis Club: Shelby Posey

The Lions Club: Emma Young

Rockline Industries: Chance Shigley and Emma Young

John O’Bar Memorial: $500 to Josie O’Bar

The Booneville Rotary Club: Shelby Posey and Drew Garrett

The South Logan County Boys and Girls Club: Cameron Brasher

Ernestine Parker Memorial: Landon Beckett

The Prewett Memorial Scholarship: Shelby Posey

PEO: Shelby Posey

Shelter Insurance Company: Kylie Rogers

Marcelle Phillips: Jolene Wilson

W.C. and Emma Lou Littlefield Memorial (onbehalf of Glendale Baptist Church): Ayden Brown

First Western Bank: Gabe Fennell

Robert C. Hunter Memorial: Kylie Rogers

The BHS Beta Club: Stevey Harrower

Jack and Gladys Willis Memorial: Brannam Quick.

The following awards do not have any scholarship value, but they are very prestigious and are selected by BHS faculty.

The Roy Burkett Art Award is presented to a senior in memory of Roy Burkett who designed many of the Bearcat designs we see around the gym and school today. Mrs. Shannon Gray the art teacher, selects the recipient of this award based on skill, talent, and the desire to pursue a career using artistic talent. This year’s award is presented to Delanie Benton.

The Artelia Needham Award is presented to an outstanding female athlete who has lettered in three sports while demonstrating outstanding character and academic achievement. The award goes to Shelby Posey.

The Albert Dickey Award is so prestigious it is not given every year. It must go to an outstanding athlete with high moral character, integrity, and academic achievement. This year it was awarded to Andrew Mattson

The Arkansas Department of Career Education offers Career and Technical Education Completer Certificates and white graduation cords for those students completing a program course of study in either Animal Systems, Agri Power Systems, Environmental Service Systems, Desktop Medical Office Administration, Family and Consumer Science, and Health and Technical Education. This year the class of 2020 had 40 students earn this certificate and some of them earned certification in two areas.

Two members of the Booneville High School Class of 2020 are also enlisting in a branch of military. They are:

Logan Simmons in the US Navy

Jonathan Means in the US Army