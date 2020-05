The River Valley Regional Food Bank distributed produce and pork products to an estimated 400 families during mobile pantry distributions in Booneville and Paris on Tuesday, May 19.

In an effort to reach more families during the COVID-19 pandemic, the food bank has implemented the use of mobile “pop-up” pantries to directly serve more residents in communities in the River Valley region.

Pop-up pantries werwe also scheduled in the region on Wednesday and Friday of last week.