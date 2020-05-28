OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma health officials reported Wednesday 92 new cases of COVID-19 and four more deaths connected to the disease.

The latest report from the Oklahoma State Department of Health brings the total number of positive cases in Oklahoma to 6,229 and the death toll to 322. The case count is likely far higher because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected and not feel sick.

The four deaths reported Wednesday were all people over the age of 65 — a man and a woman in Tulsa County and two women in Washington County.