After a two month absence, district court proceedings will resume in the Southern District of Logan County on Thursday, May 28, according to District Judge Brian Mueller.

District courts typically handle misdemeanors, traffic tickets, and small claims.

Anyone who had been assigned a court appearance date in March is now set for 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, May 28, Mueller announced recently.

Anyone who had been assigned a court appearance date in April is now set for 9:30 a.m. on June 11.

On both dates those arriving for court will be required to check in with a Logan County Deputy Sheriff who will be stationed at the front door of the courthouse.

The deputy will provide court appearance protocol.

Those with court appearances are advised to wear a mask and observe social distancing guidelines as they approach the courthouse.

Anyone assigned a May 21 court appearance is having the matter reset for June 25 and will be receiving a letter notification of the change, according to Mueller.

Letters are also being sent to individuals who had trial dates on April 9, May 14, and June 11.

The Northern District of Logan County resumed court proceedings on May 19 with proceedings held at the Logan County Sheriff’s Office courtroom in Paris.