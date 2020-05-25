Former decorated CIA officer spells out possible framing of Oswald

Rolf Mowatt–Larssen spent 25 years working for the CIA as an intelligence officer, going undercover and serving in various domestic and international posts, like chief of station in Moscow. His awards include the CIA’s Director’s Award and Distinguished Career Intelligence Medal, to name a few.

He hunted moles and hired spies during his career and spoke about his thoughts on the JFK assassination at a Citizens Against Political Assassinations (CAPA) meeting in Dallas. Drawing on years of experience and access to files, he laid out a possible explanation of how Lee Harvey Oswald could have been set up as the assassin of President Kennedy.

Mowatt-Larssen began his presentation, titled “Marked for Assassination: Who Killed JFK?” by asking a question. How could the CIA keep a secret for 56 years? Answering that question he said it’s because as an organization the CIA was not the killer of Kennedy.

However, he said a small group of rogue CIA personnel could have done it and there would be no records of their actions, adding that was the case with several operations he was involved with, no records, not a hint of his actions.

In his scenario, only top CIA people could have been involved due to their experience and competency. A rogue operation would be indistinguishable from a lone gunman to the extent the operation was planned and carried out flawlessly by experts (operations officers) in the craft of intelligence.

Mowatt-Larssen said it all starts with James Angleton, chief of counterintelligence at the time, and the man who would have had the reports coming in on Oswald starting back in 1959 when Oswald defected to Russia.

Solving the mystery involves 4 considerations: motive, access to recruiting Oswald, opportunity to misappropriate CIA sources and the ability to sell the lone gunman cover story. And there is a wild card to consider, as well, he said, that being coincidence.

The motive: the huge failure at the Bay of Pigs in April 1961, when Kennedy refused air cover to support the U.S. - driven invading anti-Castro Cubans who were quickly defeated, killed and imprisoned. And the Oct. 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis, when hawks would again have seen Kennedy as a weak sister, not standing up to the global Communist threat.

Access: the recruiting of Oswald in Dallas (without CIA knowledge). Someone would have had to make a “pitch” to Oswald. Mowatt-Larssen said Oswald was on CIA radar for years because of his 1959 defection to Russia, but it wasn’t until the April 10, 1963, attempt on the life of General Edwin Walker that would have spurred CIA planners into action, because it could have been the beginning of actions used to demonstrate Oswald as a killer.

Oswald’s actions included coming up with a detailed plan to kill Walker, such things as taking photos of the area and looking into escape routes and a hiding place for his rifle.

Who would have made that pitch, that access agent? There are a couple of possibilities: George DeMohrenschildt who knew Oswald had a rifle, who asked Oswald if he shot at Walker, which shocked Oswald, and who had contacts with CIA for many years. Or DeMohrenschild’s handler, J. Walton Moore, the CIA chief in Dallas for domestic contacts. (Note: On March 29, 1977, hours after the House Select Committee on Assassinations (HSCA) highly regarded investigator Gaeton Fonzi tried to contact DeMohrenschildt, he committed suicide. Local P.D. called DeMohrenschildt’s death very strange.

Earlier that day author/researcher, Edward J. Epstein interviewed DeMohrenschildt and has said DeMohrenschildt told him CIA had asked him to keep tabs on Oswald. And in Fonzi’s book, “The Last Investigation,” Fonzi says the HSCA never truly delved into most of the evidence dealing with CIA-Oswald connections).

Oswald, Mowatt-Larssen said, had an ego, was vulnerable and could be blackmailed to the extent that a CIA asset could have told him they knew he shot at Walker, but would keep quiet about it if Oswald would work with him. Mowatt-Larssen noted that like many of his own operations, there would be no record of any of this in CIA documentation.

Shortly after the Walker shooting they would have wanted Oswald out of town, so they sent him to New Orleans. Interestingly, at about this time, DeMohrenschild and Moore also left Dallas. Oswald went to New Orleans with orders to establish anti-Castro connections, which he did with people like Carlos Bringuier, Guy Banister, and David Ferrie who were also CIA connected.

Mowatt-Larssen says at this point, Oswald is not sure of what’s going on, what he’s actually involved with and who’s behind these associations he’s making. He’s distressed and begins to look for a way out. He begins using an alias (A.J. Hidell) and, like DeMohrenschild and Moore, wants out of the country. So he goes to Mexico City to get a visa to travel to Russia via Cuba, but his efforts are thwarted. He’s turned down at both the Russian and Cuban embassies, which are under heavy CIA surveillance with cameras and bugging devices.

So Oswald returns to Dallas, again meets with the CIA access agent (perhaps Maurice Bishop who many, including Fonzi, think is CIA officer David Atlee Phillips) and is re-recruited. It’s explained to him that an escape route is in place for him, a car perhaps just a few blocks away, then a flight out of the country, piloted by Ferrie, a former commercial airline pilot and associate of New Orleans mob boss Carlos Marcello. Trust us, he’s told. We’ll get you out of Dallas. You’re the gunman at the rear.

As soon as you shoot, leave the rifle and leave the depository with nothing incriminating.

Mowatt-Larssen said there could be a need to eliminate Oswald and here again is where the Mafia comes in. CIA had been working with the Mob for years trying to assassinate Castro and the Mafia would also have knowledge and access to a local nightclub owner, Jack Ruby, to do their bidding.

Killing Kennedy would benefit both the CIA and the Mafia.

The former CIA officer said when Oswald blurted out at Dallas Police Headquarters that ‘I’m just a patsy,” it shows that he knew he’d been set up and abandoned. Evidence of this is Oswald’s actions after leaving the Texas School Book Depository (TSBD), where just by coincidence, Mowatt-Larssen said, he happened to get a job.

Oswald, who had meticulously planned the Walker shooting, had no exfiltration plan, because he had been told by his handler that a plan was in place for him, but there was no plan in place as Oswald found out after leaving the TSBD.

Mowatt-Larssen sees Oswald as panic-stricken at this point. Here’s a guy who had a meticulous plan to escape the shooting of General Walker, but obviously has no plan after shooting the President. The getaway car is nowhere to be found, so he’s on his own. He first gets on a bus that begins to take him right back to the scene of the crime. So he gets off the bus, gets a taxi and has the driver drop him off blocks from where he lives at 1026 N. Beckley. Arriving a little before 1 p.m., he grabs a jacket and his revolver.

Minutes later he is stopped by DPD officer J.D. Tippit, who he shoots and then runs away, discarding his jacket to again change his appearance. He hides in a darkened theater, wondering what to do next. But his suspicious actions on Jefferson St. were noticed by shoe store worker Johnny Brewer who saw Oswald duck into the alcove of the store when police cars came by and then sees Oswald go into the Texas Theater without buying a ticket, thus police are called to the scene. He’s arrested, pulls a gun on Officer M.N. McDonald and slugs him, in a useless attempt to free himself.

Mowatt-Larssen ends with this note: even if the CIA, as an organization, got wind of all this there is no way they would come forward because it would mean the end of the CIA.

As for clues to learn more, Rolf suggested looking at 3 CIA employees – Jake Esterline - Station Chief of the JMWAVE station in Miami that headed up anti-Castro operations, Charles D. Ford - also involved with anti-Castro Cuban operations) and J. Walton Moore - CIA head in Dallas. “Start with motive, combined with the ability to pull it off,” he said.

“I still believe in the agency and I still believe in our government,” the long time agent said.

Readers may wonder, as I have many times, why would an organization use someone like Oswald for an assassination plot? Oswald, we are told, was a malcontent, a loser, a loner, angry at the U.S. and later the Soviet system of government. Why would a person like that be recruited?

According to author James H. Johnston, in his excellent book, “Murder Inc.; The CIA Under John F. Kennedy,” he was told, while serving as a lawyer for the 1975 Senate Intelligence Committee, by a briefer, that this is “precisely” the kind of person the Soviets used during World War II.

Noting John Barron’s 1974 book, “KGB: The Secret Work of Soviet Secret Agents,” the Soviets searched for people who “were hurt by fate….those suffering from an inferiority complex, craving power and influence….defeated by unfavorable circumstances…..the sense of belonging to an influential powerful organization will give them a feeling of superiority…..for the first time in their lives they will experience a sense of importance.”

As Johnston points out, the Warren Commission noted that Oswald “was moved by an overriding hostility to his environment. He does not appear to have been able to establish meaningful relationships with other people. He was perpetually discontented with the world around him. He sought for himself a place in history – a role as a ‘great man’.” To me that sounds like a close match for whom intelligence agencies look for in terms of recruits.

I was impressed with Mowatt-Larssen’s presentation. I disagree on some of his points, but wanted an expert opinion, so I contacted Jefferson Morley, author of 2 highly regarded books that relate to the JFK assassination: “Our Man in Mexico,” and “The Ghost: The Secret Life of Spymaster James Jesus Angleton.” Morley, along with John Newman, author of “Oswald and the CIA,” have worked tirelessly for years to pry information from the CIA by taking the agency to court as well as finding related documents. I attempted to contact Newman without success.

So what about the presentation Mr. Morley? Morley’s thoughts, first noted in “Counterpunch,” January 2020 issue and the Mary Ferrell Foundation website, are that the presentation was compelling. “What he brings to the historical record of JFK’s murder is not new facts, but an original frame of analysis. He sees Dealey Plaza through the eyes of a covert operator.”

Morley spent time with Mowatt-Laurssen after the presentation and has more thoughts to share. “I learned Mowatt-Laurssen embraces the theory that the JFK assassination was the work of rogue CIA officers. Is he advancing some hidden institutional agenda to shape perception of the JFK assassination story? Maybe, but after spending time with him I have no reason not to take at face value his sincere interest in the JFK story. Certainly no retired CIA officer has ever publically offered an interpretation of Nov. 22, 1963 that is so grounded in tradecraft and the documentary record, and so incriminating of agency personnel.”

Others are not so sure saying Mowatt-Larssen is just the latest CIA attempt at covering up what really took place.

Part 2 of this Oswald – CIA connection will be in next week.



