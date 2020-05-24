How times have changed in HSV. Just a few years ago, an HSV POA Board election had four candidates for three positions and one candidate graciously withdrew his candidacy which saved us money. Fast forward to 2020 and the HSV People’s party (not formally a party) has arrived and with it “crony politics”. The first action taken by the party was to choose a Secretary and a Treasurer and they chose two people who had previously “expressed an interest in those positions”. Keep in mind, the board can vote to pay those individuals and historically the secretary and treasurer were chosen from POA management. The treasurer’s position is easily a 40 hour a week job and the secretary’s position also requires significant time. At the present time, I believe they are both volunteers. Just the fact that the new HSV Board has put themselves in that position means “money/financial benefit” has potentially entered into the picture of being an HSV POA Board member. That alone is a very sad precedent to set.

Just imagine, if the POA Board takes the next possible step and votes to pay either or both of those individuals or moves one or both into a different paid management position, then being aligned with that voting block definitely means there is potential for financial gain.

Compound the above scenario with the leadership of the new board asking one of the returning board members to resign or she would be removed from the board at a Special meeting. That conversation took place within a few hours after both board officers had taken their oath of office. The board leadership made good on their challenge by having the board member “dismissed for cause” on a 5-2 vote.



Bob Bowman

Hot Springs Village





Letters to the editor are no longer edited for spelling, grammar or punctuation.

They are presented exactly as sent to the Voice.