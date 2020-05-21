The Booneville School District stands to receive between $280,000 and $320,000 from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security — CARES — Act, superintendent of schools Trent Goff told the Booneville School Board last week.

Goff also told the board he and Federal Programs Coordinator Scotty Pierce would be working on a budget to present on who the funds should be spent.

For now, Goff said, guidelines for spending the money has not been issued by the federal government.

"There’s a wide range of things that are being thrown out there," Goff said.

Goff said he has heard the spending could be for acquiring health and safety equipment, to technology upgrades to include more Chrome books and WiFi hot spot capabilities, all geared to easier handling of a possible future issue such as the COVID-19 outbreak which transitioned learning away from a traditional classroom setting.

In other matters last week the board approved the purchase of a new bus and was updated on the progress of the new administration building.

The bus purchase is a near annual occurrence designed to keep the fleet as current as possible.

Goff said progress on the former Regions Bank building is still on schedule for administrators to move in about late-July.

Walls have been constructed and sheet rock installed with sheet rock finishers expected to complete their work last week and be followed by carpet installation, cleaning, and moving in.

Fiber optic cabeling has been ordered and should be available in about four weeks, Goff added.