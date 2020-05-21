The impacts from layoffs and furloughs announced by Mercy the first week of May have taken effect.

Several physicians — including a neurosurgeon, pulmonologist and three part-time doctors — were among a list of physicians the Times Record became aware of Wednesday that were laid off by Mercy in Fort Smith as part of a response to the financial impacts from the coronavirus.

Among the list of other physicians the Times Record was independently made aware of that have been laid off by Mercy in Fort Smith include a plastic surgeon, optometrist, gynecologist and a dermatologist (furloughed).

Mercy released the following statement Wednesday following a Times Record inquiry:

“As a ministry spanning nearly 200 years, Mercy continues to take strategic steps to manage the serious economic toll of the COVID-19 crisis that has impacted every health care system across the country. This includes a careful assessment of each community’s needs, restructuring to provide more efficient service, and implementing furloughs and job reductions as necessary throughout our ministry. We are also creating new ways to deliver care to our patients so health care needs are met both in and out of quarantine. This includes virtual visits with Mercy physicians, separate care tracks to treat COVID-19 patients, and enhanced safety protocols in all our facilities. These actions will ensure Mercy will continue to provide compassionate, excellent clinical care to millions of patients across several states in the years to come.”

Mercy released the following information May 8 to regional media outlets after an internal memo was leaked:

“Like other health care systems across the country, Mercy is taking difficult steps to address the heavy economic consequences of the COVID-19 crisis. Starting next week and through the end of July as needed, we will begin furloughing co-workers across Mercy’s four-state service area. Health insurance will be continued throughout the furlough period, and an additional 80 hours of pay may be provided through Mercy’s crisis PTO fund. Mercy is also eliminating positions at every level of the organization, impacting every department and every community we serve. In doing so, we will provide severance packages to help care for our co-workers and their families. At this time, Mercy is unable to provide numbers as we are still working to keep as many co-workers employed as possible.

“In addition to these measures, all leaders will earn up to 26% less this year than last, with the most significant reductions at the senior level. For all co-workers, 401k/403b service contributions and matches will not be made for 2020 and annual merit increases may be delayed, as well. No one will be hired into open positions for the foreseeable future without approval of Mercy’s senior leadership.

“Our hearts go out to those impacted by these changes and the unprecedented impact of this global pandemic.”