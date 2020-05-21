LITTLE ROCK — Arkansas will allow overnight summer camps to open at the end of this month, but with new safety measures due to the coronavirus, the state health department said Wednesday.

Department spokeswoman Meg Mirivel said counselors at overnight camps can arrive no sooner than May 24 and campers no sooner than May 31. Officials planned to announce Thursday more details on the social distancing and safety restrictions the camps will have to follow.

Health officials said at least 5,003 people in the state have tested positive for coronavirus, an increase from the 4,923 the state reported Tuesday. The true number is likely higher because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected and not feel sick.

The number of people who have died from COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus rose by five to 107.

The state earlier this week announced new safety rules day camps would have to follow in order to reopen, and a decision on youth sports was expected Thursday.

Arkansas was among a handful of states that did not issue a broad stay-at-home order because of the pandemic, but had other restrictions that have been rolled back over the past two weeks. The state this week allowed casinos, theaters, arenas and other indoor venues to reopen but with new rules and capacity limits.

State officials on Wednesday also announced that its website for pandemic unemployment assistance was back up after they reported a breach over the weekend.

The Division of Workforce Services said it expected by the end of the week to process payments by the end of the week for approved eligible applicants to the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program, which provides assistance to independent contractors, gig workers and the self-employed.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson on Saturday said the site was shut down after it had been breached. He announced the breach a day after the Arkansas Times reported a computer programmer applying for assistance discovered a vulnerability in the system that exposed applicants' Social Security numbers and other personal information. The FBI has said it is investigating the incident.