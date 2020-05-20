In the 24 hours leading up to Gov. Asa Hutchinson’s press briefing on Tuesday, Arkansas administered 3,014 COVID-19 tests. It was nearly three times the average testing rate, with a 1.5% positivity rate.

As of Tuesday, Arkansas had a total of 4,923 positive tests, 1,082 of which are currently active. There are 78 people with the coronavirus in the state’s hospitals, but only 14 are on ventilators. The total number of deaths are now 102, up an additional two from Monday.

With 110 positive COVID-19 tests on Tuesday, Arkansas saw the second- highest day of new community cases since the first case in March when there were 104 in one day. Even with the uptick of cases, the seven-day average of new cases remains at a plateau.

Three counties in Arkansas had more than 10 new cases each. However, very few of the new cases were related to restaurants, gyms, churches or any other facility related to the lifting of restrictions. Smith stated that these made up less than 1% of tests.

Arkansas Health Secretary Dr. Nate Smith attributed the increase in positive tests to the increase in testing. The pace in testing is to keep up with the goal of 60,000 tests in the month of May. As of Tuesday, Arkansas had administered over 39,000 COVID-19 tests.

In June, the governor wants to test every worker and resident in nursing homes for a total of 50,000 tests. Hutchinson stated that this would be on top of the number of community tests already taking place, but it is yet unclear how labs will deal with the increased testing to over 100,000 if community testing remains the same.

Nursing homes

Hutchinson took the opportunity of Tuesday’s briefing to thank workers and residents of nursing homes. The governor pointed out that nursing homes are particularly difficult places during a pandemic.

According to Hutchinson and Smith, cases have been low and under control in nursing homes because of a rapid response strategy by the Arkansas’ Department of Health.

Hutchinson also noted Tuesday that active cases in nursing homes were down and 85% of that state’s facilities had no cases.

Since April 23, there has been $21.8 million distributed to long-term care workers in pay bonuses.

On Wednesday, Hutchinson is set to have a meeting with President Donald Trump at the White House. The governor said he would wear a mask, not only because it is now required for anyone entering the West Wing, but also because of the safety the mask provides.

Hutchinson did not state whether he would self-isolate for 14 days after he returns from Washington. The governor will, however, be tested for the coronavirus for the first time before meeting with the president.