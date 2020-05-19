The state of Arkansas is on its way to a complete reopening with social distancing guidelines by the end of May.

Here is a list of sectors and their reopening dates followed by the sectors which remain closed and have not been given a date to reopen.

Open with social distancing restrictions:

Restaurants (33% occupancy as of May 11)Salons (as of May 6)Barber shops (as of May 6)Tattoo parlors (as of May 6)Beauty parlors (as of May 6)Dentists (as of May 11)Elective surgery (Phase 1 as of April 27, Phase 2 as of May 15)RetailLarge venues (as of May 18)Outdoor venues (as of May 4)Churches (as of May 4)Bars (as of May 26)Casinos (as of May 18)Pools (as of May 22)Gyms (as of May 4)

Closed:

Small venuesSummer campsSummer sportsSchools