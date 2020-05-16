OZARK, Ark. — Arkansas Tech University-Ozark Campus will continue to deliver its recognized, high-demand educational programming through electronic and digital modalities during the summer I session and is planning on limited lab instruction during the summer II session beginning in July.

Bruce Sikes, ATU-Ozark Campus chancellor, said transition plans are being developed to provide a safe environment for in-person sessions as he looks forward to students returning to campus.

“Our instructors and advisors are supporting student success by remaining in regular contact,” said Sikes. “Registration and enrollment is readily available by phone or email, and efforts to assist with questions are happening with little disruption. It is our sincere aim to provide our students with service excellence while aiding them in their future planning.”

Sikes expressed appreciation for the patience demonstrated by the ATU-Ozark community while the university continues to carry out its civic responsibility of contributing to coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic mitigation and recovery.

“We will continue to monitor and follow the recommendations of our health care professionals as outlined by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as we plan the educational programming we value in the communities we serve,” said Sikes. “We are welcoming new students daily and look forward to their return to campus in the near future.”

ATU-Ozark advisors are available at (479) 667-2117. For more information about educational opportunities available at ATU-Ozark, visit www.atu.edu/ozark.