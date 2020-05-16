They didn’t open it to the public, but Fort Smith police nonetheless held their annual ceremony to honor fallen law enforcement officers Friday morning.

The ceremony — held on National Peace Officers Memorial Day, May 15, each year outside the Sebastian County Courts Building — was “a bit more emotional” for Fort Smith Police Chief Danny Baker, who sees the ceremony that usually has a precession of wreaths and a keynote speaker in front of a full audience as a time to honor his fallen friend Daniel Martinez. But he and others still gathered for eight minutes on Friday outside the courts building for a proclamation, 21-gun salute and raising of the flag during a closed ceremony in the wake of COVID-19.

“It’s a very good reminder of the importance of what we do on a daily basis. It helps the officer — not only the level of support from their community, but the levity of their job, and remembering those who made the ultimate sacrifice,” he said.

More than 24,000 officers have died in the line of duty since the United States was founded. Eleven of those have been in Fort Smith — part of the 16 law enforcement officers who have been slain in Sebastian County.

Baker’s childhood friend Martinez served with him in the Police Department before he was killed in the line of duty on March 23, 2007. Baker said he missed the procession usually held that day.

But he was still pleased, given the circumstances.

“We have support from the community for a rather impromptu ceremony,” he said.

Fort Smith police and Sebastian County sheriff’s deputies were joined by Poteau police officers, who attended in remembrance of former Poteau officer Gary Ford. A 20-year veteran of the Poteau Police Department, Ford had retired just 10 months before he died Thursday.

Ford, Baker and Martinez graduated Poteau High School together in 1991.

“There were a lot of us in that particular class that chose to serve in law enforcement,” Baker said. “He was the athletic sort, kind of a class clown as well.”

The officers and deputies at the ceremony stood reverently as Mayor George McGill proclaimed Friday Peace Officers Memorial Day in Fort Smith. The proclamation was followed by Sebastian County deputies raising the flag, Fort Smith police firing off the salute and a performance of “Amazing Grace” by the Fort Smith Fire Department Pipe and Drum Corps.

While Baker said the ceremony can be “a tough time” for law enforcement, he also said it’s “a special time.”

“It’s a good time for police, it’s a good time for the community, and it’s a good time to remember,” he said.