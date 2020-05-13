During Monday’s Fort Smith Board of Education meeting, Superintendent Doug Brubaker admitted that the current financial situation is “not ideal” which led to Fort Smith Public Schools (FSPS) presenting an unchanged pay schedule to the board.

Monday was just a presentation, so the board will vote on it during their next meeting. The pay schedule will remain the same if the board approves it during their May 18 meeting.

According to Sherri Penix, there was very little feedback on maintaining the same pay in FSPS. The understanding was that the economy is not doing well during the pandemic and FSPS does not have the budget to change pay at this time.

Penix also gave a presentation on the hiring process for FSPS, noting that the process generally takes about two weeks.

After the position is posted for three days to two weeks, Penix and her team review the applications and then pass on the application to the principal of the school they are applying to. A second interview would be with Penix or a member of her team.

Penix noted that these interviews have traditionally been one on one and in person, but they have adjusted to virtual or phone interviews.

Once they carried out the second interview, they would talk to the principal of the school and choose a candidate to extend an intent to hire letter. The chosen candidate would then come in to fill out the necessary paperwork.

During her presentation, Penix showed a video that gave the two ways for people to get their teaching license in Arkansas. The first is the traditional education degree and the others allowed people to teach while participating in alternative licensing programs.

Board Vice President Talicia Richardson asked if this process was the best way to attract top candidates. Penix shared that they had a “good pool of local candidates” and they were working to improve the process.

Monday’s meeting closed with an update on the Vision 2023 project from George Watts.

According to Watts, both high schools and the PEAK Innovation Center are set to be ready for the start of the 2021-22 school year. Watts stated that it is an “exciting time” for FSPS with “dramatic changes”

President Bill Hanesworth said, “Things that are going on in this project are just awesome.”

Watts also shared that the project will request approval for several contracts during the June board meeting.

For the PEAK Innovation Center, Watts said he expected them to break ground as early as July.