While the majority of Arkansas is following the guidelines to returning the state to full capacity, Gov. Asa Hutchinson expressed concern at having to address businesses that were not adhering to social distancing.

The governor was asked again about the concert in Fort Smith’s TempleLive due to take place May 15, three days before restrictions on large venues are set to be lifted.

Hutchinson stated that Arkansas Health Department (ADH) reviewed the social distancing restrictions TempleLive put in place and found them “insufficient” for the safety of the attendees.

When ADH receives complaints of people or businesses not following guidelines, they look into it and remind those in violation of the rules. Hutchinson shared that he has personally made phone calls and found that a conversation is generally sufficient to get those businesses or individuals back into compliance.

Hutchinson pointed out that the health crisis hit first, followed by an economic crisis and for the last 45 days Arkansas has been dealing with both.

As part of his response to COVID-19, Hutchinson placed strict restrictions on the state rather than completely shutting down Arkansas. Hutchinson believed this contributed to Arkansas being in a good position and among the best in the country economically.

Over the weekend, Arkansas averaged 1,350 tests per day which is significantly lower than the over 2,000 per day during the previous week. Hutchinson did not give a reason for the decrease, but stated that the positivity rate remained “strong” at a low level.

Health Secretary Nate Smith stated that Southwest Arkansas is averaging about half of the daily tests as the state as a whole and said that he would like to see more tests in the region.

After the spike of positive tests on Saturday from the Federal Correction Institution, the active cases returned to a downward trajectory.

The seven-day average of new cases has reached a plateau and hospitalizations continue to decrease. There are 803 active cases, 61 hospitalizations and 11 patients on ventilators.

Smith urged everyone to continue going to doctor’s appointments when they need to because it is best for their health overall.