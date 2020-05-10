The coronavirus COVID-19 has shut down, or at least limited access to several aspects of local and state government but that doesn’t mean residents do not have to assess their property.

Logan County Tax Assessor Shannon Cotton said last week said the traditional May 31 deadline for assessment is still in effect.

However, because May 31 is a Sunday, the deadline is extended to Monday, June 1.

That’s despite county courthouses being closed to the public except through appointment and pre-entrance screenings.

“There are still ways to assess and the governor has not made a directive to extend the deadline,” Cotton said.

Cotton said business and personal property both can be assessed at www.countyservice.net.

“It’s so easy, I wish more people would use it,” said Cotton.

Assessments can also be accomplished via a telephone call to Cotton’s offices in Booneville at 675-3942 or Paris at 963-2716.

Cotton said her office has been handling plenty of calls and visits concerning vehicle license acquisition or renewal.

Penalties for renewing license plates was suspended starting March 16.

“We can even fax documents to the revenue office,” she said. “So there’s really no need to say ‘I couldn’t,’”

Cotton’s offices are also where residents typically go to access real estate records. That too can be done via the internet at www.arcountydata.com, Cotton said.