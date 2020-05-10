The number of positive COVID-19 cases at the Forrest City Federal Correctional Institution have spiked after test results from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have come back.

Arkansas Department of Health Secretary Dr. Nate Smith on Saturday announced 173 new positive cases from the federal correctional facility. From the facility, 300 inmates and 13 staff members have so far tested positive.

The number contributes to the 3,984 cases in the state. The updated numbers included 64 hospitalized and 90 deaths.

"These are not new cases that occurred or cases that were diagnosed in the last 24 hours,“ Smith said. ”These actually had been tested by the CDC, and there was a few days’ delay in getting those results.“

Smith noted that active coronavirus cases in correctional facilities comprised 275 — almost one-third — of the 837 active cases in the state. More than 870 inmates and more than 50 staff have at some point tested positive for the virus at Cummins state correctional facility outside of Pine Bluff.

Smith said the numbers at both correctional facilities were the same Saturday as they were Friday.

Arkansas Department of Health on Friday received 1,922 COVID-19 tests. State officials aim to reach 60,000 tests in May, which would account for roughly 2% of the state population.

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson at his news conference also asked Arkansans to remain vigilant, even during favorable spring weather.

“These are the days where it’s tempting to say, ’Well, everything is back to normal. We don’t have to worry about anything,’” he said. “The virus doesn’t take days off. The virus is still out there. There’s still cases being developed, as we will see. So it is important in these beautiful days and while we’re out engaging, you’ve got to remember we’re still dealing with this pandemic.”