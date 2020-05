Crawford County sheriff’s investigators have recovered the body of a man who reportedly drowned Friday at Lake Fort Smith.

Will Brown, 22, of Mountainburg drowned around 6:30 p.m. Friday after sliding down the lake spillway with two other people. Sheriff’s deputies recovered the body around 11:17 a.m. Saturday, said County Sheriff Ron Brown.

Deputies reportedly stopped searching for the body around 10:30 p.m. Friday because of mechanical issues with their boat but resumed around 9 a.m. Saturday.