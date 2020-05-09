A year ago at this time Booneville High School seniors had, or were about to wrap up their high school careers, and were prepping for a baccaleaureate service on Sunday, followed by annual Class Night festivities on Tuesday.

The baccalaureate service for this year has of course been scrubbed due to social distancing and crowd size limitations in place to combat the spread of the coronavirus COVID-19.

But, Class Night will go on, virtually.

Class Night is traditionally a night when seniors assemble for a final time before commencement.

Class members recount the class history, its flower, motto and they sing the alma mater.

It is also a night in which scholarship announcements, both from local or school-based entities and universities are divulged.

“It’s going to be shortened,” said high school counselor Ginger Loyd.

Loyd said a practice for the event, to include herself, principal Amy Goers and about eight students — to have the gathering at 10 or below at all times, as planned yesterday (May 5).

“There’s a group of kids to present talent, who’s who, class colors,” said Loyd.

Loyd also has a short video from the pastor who was scheduled to speak at the baccalaureate service.

On May 8 the entire production will be pre-recorded and officials with First Baptist Church will put the entire show together, complete with the Class Night slide show, into a single presentation.

That video is scheduled to go live at 7 p.m. on May 12, because that was when the event would have been held under normal circumstances.

Commencement — graduations are postponed statewide until at least July — is now set for July 16 at Bearcat Stadium.

On May 14, the night graduation was scheduled to be held, the lights at Bearcat Stadium will be ablaze and the cannon will sound, starting at 8 p.m., again, the scheduled time for the event.

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on May 14, graduates are being permitted to pick up their diplomas in a drive through event at the high school.

Students are asked to come in their cap and gown for a picture.