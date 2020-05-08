Gov. Asa Hutchinson gave his daily press briefing from Texarkana, Ark., on Thursday where Health Secretary Nate Smith revealed that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Director Robert Redfield is "pleased with the numbers in Arkansas."

As of Thursday, Arkansas had 97 more coronavirus cases for a total of 3,665 cases. With 2,867 recoveries, the total number of active cases went down to 710.

Hutchinson announced that hospitalizations were up to 70 and deaths had reached 88.

Hutchinson also shared the increase in testing and the goal to get 2% of Arkansas tested in the month of May which would be 60,000 tests. For the third time, Arkansas had more than 2,000 tests conducted on Wednesday.

Wednesday’s 2,174 tests had a positivity rate of 3.4% which remains around the same level Arkansas has been since testing started.

Since Tuesday, there has been a slight increase in cases which Hutchinson called expected when the number of new cases per day is around 50.

Though the 7-day average was slightly up on Thursday, the number of active cases fell steeply since the end of April and hospitalizations had also declined.

During the first phase of reopening, Hutchinson cautioned that it could reverse if proper precautions were not taken. "We have to make sure we don’t have a resurgence during the next 14 days," Hutchinson warned.

The mayor of Texarkana, Allen Brown, urged all Arkansans to remain consistent and follow the guidelines so that the state can continue to control the virus and reopen soon.

On May 18, Hutchinson announced, casinos will be able to reopen at one-third capacity with special guidelines in place to protect patrons. These guidelines are set to be announced by the governor on May 18.

After sharing the contents of his phone call with Redfield, Smith pointed out that there is a common misconception that governments have to choose between lives and the economy.

Smith stated that you cannot save lives without money and no one wants to travel somewhere with an uncontrolled outbreak. He believes Arkansas is doing a good job balancing the two.

Hutchinson took the opportunity to praise Smith as a nationally recognized epidemiologist.