WASHINGTON—U.S. Senators John Boozman and Tom Cotton — along with Congressmen Rick Crawford, French Hill, Steve Womack and Bruce Westerman — applauded the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development for awarding Arkansas Public Housing Agencies $4.7 million in funding to support the prevention, preparation and response to the coronavirus pandemic in public housing.

Receiving $15,560, the Booneville Housing Authority was included in the funding.

“Providing these resources is necessary to supporting ongoing efforts to combat the coronavirus in Arkansas. These investments will protect the lives of vulnerable individuals in our state,” members said.

The funding is part of a nationwide disbursement in public housing operating funds allocated by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, which recently became law with the support of the Arkansas delegation.