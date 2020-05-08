Bids to handle mowing and weed eating at city owned Oak Hill Cemetery were opened during last week’s meeting of the Booenville City Council.

Because Mayor Jerry Wilkins said he needed clarification on one of the bids, no action would be taken by the council.

The meeting was held observing social distancing guidelines and with only the six councilmen, Wilkins, city treasurer Gayleene West, city attorney Johnny Williams and one media person in attendance, for a total of 10.

One of the bids for the service was for $40,000 to cover all equipment and supplies.

The second bid was for $38,400 plus tax for all weed eating, mowing and dirt removal.

Wilkins noted with Booneville’s 10.5 percent sales tax rate that would move the second bid to $42,432 making it the higher of the two bids, unless the first bid was the total, including taxes.

In either case, Wilkins told the council, the amount would be less than the city currently pays for mowers, weed eaters, fuel and maintenance on a regular basis.

However, Wilkins said, converting the work to contract could effect staff size.

Wilkins said he would bring the matter back to the council when it meets in May.

That meeting is tentatively set for May 18 because the council’s typical meeting date of the fourth Monday falls on Memorial Day.

This is the second year Wilkins has looked into contracting the work at the cemetery.

Last March there were 12 bids ranging from $5,600 to $55,000. With the outliers eliminated, the lowest bid was $34,600 but ultimately the city continued to handle the care for the cemetery with existing staff.

In other matters the council approved the only bid to insure city property.

The bidder, Arkansas Valley Insurance, is the current carrier. Although the bid increased by $567 but also included a new vehicle, West said.

The agent who compiled the bid offered to attend the meeting but was told that wasn’t necessary.

Wilkins said the city has been pleased with the company’s service, especially noting handling of the recent theft of a side-by-side, or mule from a city work center.