Announced previously as an intention, the Booneville City Council officially set a June 9 date to ask city voters to extend a one percent sales and use tax collected in the city.

The election was set for April 14, but that would have meant early voting on April 7 in a courthouse that was closed to the public with the exception of appointments so Booneville Mayor Jerry Wilkins announced in early April the election would be moved.

“Hopefully everybody realizes the importance of this one cent sales tax,” Wilkins said during last week’s council meeting, which was held adhering to social distancing and size limitations.

“We’ve got to have it,” councilman Eddie Gossett said in making the motion to approve the ordinance to reset an election date.

Alderman Steve Reid said city officials want to stress the tax is not new.

“We have to make it clear this is not a new tax,” said Reid.

The tax has been in existence, in some form, for 25 years, passing with relative each in five different elections, each of which set a five year expiration date.

Among the most dependent upon the tax, Wilkins said, include the Booneville Senior Activity Center, which along with the Area Agency on Aging receives 10 percent of collections, and the Boys & Girls Club of South Logan County, to which the city contributes from the city improvement account’s take of the proceeds.

“It would be very difficult to keep the senior center open,” Wilkins said if the tax were to end.

The formula calls for the tax to a city improvement account to receive 30 percent of the collections and the police department another 22 percent.

The fire department and Area Agency/Senior Center get 10 percent each; the airport 7 percent; the street department, parks commission, and animal control 5 percent each; the BDC/Chamber 4 percent; and the Oak Hill Cemetery fund 2 percent.

Booneville voters last approved the tax in March of 2015 by a count of 81-3.

When the tax was initially passed in 1995 it did so with 73.1 percent of the vote.

In 2000 it was approved with 86.3 percent of the vote. In 2005 the measure was approved with 83.7 percent of the vote.

Held during a preferential primary vote 10 years ago, the approval was still a two-to-one margin although the 566 votes cast was the most ever cast on the question.

Wilkins told the council holding the election on June 9 should, assuming approval by voters, give city and election officials time to exhaust all state law mandated waiting periods and paperwork completion in time for the tax to take effect on Oct. 1 — sales taxes are required to start on the first day of a calendar quarter.

The current tax will expire on Sept. 30.

The tax has been strong of late, eclipsing the $700,000 mark for the first time in 2019 and posting a $70,000 month of collections for the first time in February of 2020.

“I’ve been here 500 years,” Wilkins quipped. “I’ve been here through the Cargill fire when the tax almost died, when it was down to (a monthly collection of) $32,000.”

How it will do in the aftermath of the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic is largely a guess.

Officials in some towns are bracing for a funding reduction but Reid said during the council meeting, he isn’t convinced.

“People are staying home so they’re spending their money here,” said Reid.