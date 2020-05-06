When school children left class on Friday, March 13, there was a thought that they would be returning before the school year ended, but that is not be the case.

Because of the original thought students left personal and school issued belongings in their desk and class rooms.

On Friday, teachers and staff at Booneville Elementary School held a pickup parade during which parents or older siblings drove through the circle drive at the back of the school, stopping at their respective grade and teachers to have items, which were pre-bagged, returned to them.

Pitched by fourth grade teacher Ciarra Leubke, it gave many students and teachers alike a semblance of closure for the school year.

BES Principal Jyme Beth Diffee said Leubke presented the idea after hearing a similar event held by her friend’s school in central Arkansas.

That event apparently took about a half hour. Diffee set the event at BES for two hours and advertised only on social media.

At the 90-minute mark there was still a line on Fifth Street back to Kennedy to enter the parade route, which was similar to "trunk or treat" events held around Halloween.

The final car finished about two minutes before noon, Diffee said.

Vehicles entered to the sixth grade teacher station, which was complete with a commencement march blaring from speakers and well wishing to students leaving their long time home for junior high school.

Several teacher groups had themes like the first grade is so sweet with ice cream art, and kindergartenters with an sailing theme and "finsally being finished."

There were balloons scattered throughout the parade and a bubble machine activated in the fourth grade area where Leubke and fellow grade teachers passed out Hug fruit barrels and tossed candy into back seats.

Teachers for enhanced learning, speech therapy, as well as cafeteria workers were also on hand with well wishes and trinkets, like counselors who passed out popsicle packets ready for freezing.

Students, sometimes in backs of pickups, also made signs expressing missing and love for teachers with some bringing gifts as well.

Many teachers as well as students and parents alike came with face coverings.

Superintendent of Schools Trent Goff was happy with the event and turnout.

"I’ve been proud of our staff. They’ve done a good job staying in communication with our students as much as possible," said Goff.