Three Southeast Arkansas students will be among graduates honored during a live, virtual celebration at noon Saturday, May 9, at the University of Mississippi (Ole Miss) at Oxford, Miss., according to a news release.

The virtual graduation can be viewed at olemiss.edu. These area students are candidates for graduation:

• Kallie Jo Hopson, of Pine Bluff, is a candidate for a Bachelor of Science in pharmaceutical sciences degree. Hopson is a pharmaceutical sciences major in the School of Pharmacy.

• John David Pieroni, of Lake Village, is a candidate for a Master of Business Administration degree. Pieroni is a business administration major in the graduate school.

• Savanna McGee Bisswanger, of Ethel, is a candidate for a Bachelor of Science degree. Bisswanger is a forensic chemistry major in the College of Liberal Arts.

The December 2019 graduates and May and August 2020 candidates for graduation received an official cap and tassel from the university, along with other celebratory items.