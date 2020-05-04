Conway, Ark. — As Arkansas PBS enters week 5 of at-home learning with “Arkansas AMI,” more partners, including Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art and UAMS School Telemedicine in Arkansas, have joined the effort to help students feel connected and engaged. The educational programming and classroom materials are produced in partnership with the Arkansas Department of Education’s Division of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE).

Crystal Bridges has provided a collection of short videos about artists who have been featured at the museum. Each video is about two minutes and focuses on the artist’s collection. UAMS STAR program is providing physical education breaks.

“Arkansas AMI” provides curriculum-based programming that supports DESE learning guides that are available online and at a local level through school districts that are participating in this format of AMI instruction.

“Arkansas AMI” features five compelling Arkansas Teachers of the Year hosting segments of each AMI day. The daily schedule beginning weekdays at 8 a.m. is divided into the following programming blocks:

* 8 to 9:30 a.m.: Grades Pre-K-2

* 9:30 to 11 a.m.: Grades 3-5

* 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.: Grades 6-8

During each programming block, partners will present a special enrichment segment. The schedule is as follows:

* Monday – Math.

* Tuesday – Arts & Music.

* Wednesday – G.U.I.D.E. for Life.

* Thursday – Physical Activity.

* Friday – Freestyle Friday.

Special guests include:

* Nathan King and Jessica Miller – UAMS School Telemedicine in Arkansas (STAR) program.

* Joel Lookadoo – 2020 Arkansas Teacher of the Year.

* Daniel Collier – technology coordinator, DESE, also known as AR AMI Creative Guy.

* Susan Jobe – G.U.I.D.E. for Life specialist, DESE.

The current “Arkansas AMI” broadcast model will continue through May 22.

Utilizing wide-ranging media tools, Arkansas PBS is uniquely positioned to reach Arkansas families with learning resources through the power of television and a variety of digital platforms.

Viewers can currently watch “Arkansas AMI” on the following platforms:

* Daily broadcast on ARPBS-1 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. through May 22. Additional information, including content by grade and related resources, is available at myarkansaspbs.org/arkansasami.

* Livestream at myarkansaspbs.org/arkansasami.

* On demand by 10 a.m. each day, and archived, at myarkansaspbs.org/arkansasami. These videos will remain available for the entirety of school closures due to COVID-19, and longer as online rights allow.

* On the free Engage Arkansas PBS app for iPhone and Android.

* On the PBS Video app on mobile and streaming devices (Apple TV, Roku, etc.).

* On the Arkansas PBS channel for YouTube TV subscribers.

Content, which covers a wide variety of topics, is aligned with current state and federal standards so that programming is flexible enough to serve as both supplemental and fundamental, based on the needs of school districts. Lesson plans can be downloaded by individuals, parents, caretakers and others who want to use these resources at myarkansaspbs.org/arkansasami.

Additionally, PBS is partnering with WORLD Channel on a content block for children in grades 6-12, which will be made available from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday on ARPBS-4 WORLD beginning Monday. Information on how to watch WORLD Channel is available at myarkansaspbs.org/channelinformation.

Anyone needing assistance with the broadcast or finding Arkansas PBS on TV should contact Arkansas PBS at 800-662-2386 or info@myarkansaspbs.org, while anyone needing help with educational instruction should contact the Arkansas PBS education team at 501-682-0317 or AMIhelp@myarkansaspbs.org. Assistance is available Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.