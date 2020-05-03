RUSSELLVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas Tech University has developed plans for how it will operate its Russellville and Ozark campuses during summer 2020 in light of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

ATU’s May 2020 summer session (May 11-29) and the June/July 2020 summer session (June 1-July 1) will be conducted through virtual instruction.

The July/August 2020 summer session (July 6-Aug. 5) will be offered predominantly online. Some critical labs will be taught by appointment, in accordance with U.S. Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines and following faculty member consultation with the ATU director of health services.

All ATU on-campus events are cancelled until Monday, Aug. 3, 2020. ATU summer camps that are capable of transitioning to a virtual environment will be able to do so.

ATU faculty and staff who are able to complete their tasks from home will continue to do so until Monday, Aug. 3, 2020.

“We will develop an ATU transition to recovery task force that will engage in discussions about a civically responsible return to standard operating procedures,” said Dr. Robin E. Bowen, ATU president. “These discussions will be framed by guidance from the CDC and the Arkansas Department of Health. I remain appreciative of the flexibility and determination our university community has demonstrated as we work together to continue our mission of student access and student success.”

“Our campus community is excelling in providing career and technical education to our region during the pandemic,” said Bruce Sikes, ATU-Ozark Campus chancellor. “The faculty, staff and students at ATU-Ozark Campus have worked well together and found creative solutions when we have encountered potential obstacles. We look forward to participating in the university-wide recovery over the coming weeks and months.”