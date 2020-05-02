During his press briefing on Friday, Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced that salons, barbershops, tattoo and beauty parlors would be able to reopen on May 6, in time to prepare for Mother’s Day on May 10.

This is part of the first phase of reopening Arkansas and it will come with many restrictions.

For smaller facilities, no more than 10 people will be allowed in the building at any given time, while larger buildings will be able to hold more if they adhere to social distancing guidelines. Larger facilities will be limited to 30% capacity.

During this first phase, all clients will have to make appointments as no walk-ins will be allowed. This will allow establishments to collect the necessary contact information for contact tracing, if necessary.

All occupied stations will have to be six feet apart during their appointments, and clients will have to wear masks unless the client is getting beauty work done such as a facial which would make it impossible.

Staff will be screened daily and will be required to wear masks and gloves during work.

This order does not include beauty schools as those are part of education restrictions.

The governor noted that if this lifting raises any sign of increased COVID-19 cases, they will reinstitute the restrictions.

Arkansas Director of Health Equity Michelle Smith stated that minorities are disproportionately impacted by the virus and so they will be holding a webinar to allow minority-owned barbershops and salons to address this inequality as well as answer any questions owners may have about the guidelines.

This webinar will be held on May 6 and is open to all salon, beauty parlor or barbershop owners with questions. More information is available on the Department of Health website.

Smith encouraged everyone to “look beyond the mask” because “behind every mask is a story.”

Smith went on to share that she wears a mask to protect her parents. Her mother was released from the hospital for an unrelated sickness in February. Since this makes her mother high risk, she urged others to do the same in protecting their loved ones.

Health Secretary Nate Smith noted that he is appointing a dental advisory group in order to assess when dentists will be able to reopen.