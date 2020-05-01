LITTLE ROCK – Commissioner of State Lands Tommy Land announced last week the 2020 tax auction season has been cancelled due to the ongoing spread of COVID-19.

The season’s early auctions, including one in Logan County set for April 9, had been canceled earlier. Last week’s announcement cancels the remaining auctions for this year.

“Our office must meet certain statutory requirements to conduct tax auctions. Since we are uncertain how long the pandemic will last, we are currently unable to carry out those requirements at this time,” Land said. “Therefore, we have cancelled the remainder of the 2020 auction season, which usually lasts through September.”

“Due to increasing concerns about public health, and in an abundance of caution, we have cancelled all travel until further notice,” he added.

Properties that were scheduled to be offered at auction this year will be offered in 2021. Most counties will feature a single, longer auction. Counties that typically have large, all-day auctions will have two auction dates: an early-spring date for the 2020 parcels, and their regular auction later in the schedule.

Logan County’s next auction will be April 8, 2021.

The COSL office continues to monitor the developing health situation. “The Governor and Arkansas health officials have continued to offer sound advice with great transparency,” Land said. “We encourage all Arkansans to follow those directives and advice.”

The 2021 auction schedule is now available on the COSL website, www.cosl.org.