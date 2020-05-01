The Booneville Resource Center, located across from the post office on First Street, will be reopening on Saturdays from 9 to 11:30 a.m. for drive up food distribution only.

Visitors will be required to show a photo identification and either wear a mask or keep a substantial distance from other people. Food will be bagged up and handed to people outside based on the size of the household.

With limited volunteer capacity the hope is that people will be patient and gracious, recognizing that all may not be served.

The limited reopening will be for the foreseeable future but with hope for a full service resuming.

The Center is the work of the Ministerial Alliance and the volunteers, as well as the community support.