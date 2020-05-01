With the donation of nearly 40,000 pounds of chicken from OK Foods, the Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma is organizing a food distribution to families in need at noon Friday.

The event will take place at the LeFlore County Fairgrounds, 1509 S. Broadway St., in Poteau.

Each vehicle will be given a 40-pound box of frozen chicken products, a news release states. This event is made possible with the assistance of the Poteau Chamber of Commerce, City of Poteau, Poteau Police Department, Eastern Oklahoma Catholic Charities, and the Oklahoma Department of Emergency Management.

Organizers encourage only those in immediate need to attend.

Traffic will be directed in a one-way-in-one-way-out method. People are asked to drive into the fairgrounds through the Highway 271 entrance and exit on to Kerr Avenue. Vehicles will not be allowed to line up along the road before 11:30 a.m.

In order to maintain health and safety, the Poteau Police Department will direct drivers and multiple lines will be created to improve traffic flow. Drivers and passengers will be asked to stay inside their vehicles with windows up except to tell volunteers the number of individuals in the family.

As the driver moves the vehicle into the receiving area, they will be asked to open their trunks, preferably without leaving their vehicle. Volunteers will place the donated product in the trunk of the vehicle and will never hand the product directly to anyone. Adequate trunk space must be available for the product to be placed in the trunk. All individuals who attend will have the responsibility to guarantee this. Failure to abide by this process may result in the driver being excused from the line without receiving product.