With lots of bumps in the road due to COVID-19, the golf committee Zoom meeting was held as scheduled via Zoom Thursday, April 16.

Chairman Rhonda Haynes opened the meeting with approval of the order of business, approval of February minutes and remarks. “As you know, Jim Oswald and I will be finishing our terms at the end of May. Our replacements scheduled to be approved at the next POA Board meeting are Karen Nickel and Greg Speer. Jim and I have enjoyed serving and Nickel and Speer are anxious to join,” said Haynes.

Tom Heffer, director of golf, offered his report. He said due to not only precipitation of 14 consecutive days in 1 month, rainfall averaged 7.44 inches as compared to the normal of 4.68 inches decreasing 2020 March rounds by 3,030 as compared to 2019.

“The golf department is working very hard to sanitize and keep carts, halfway houses, and many other areas safe.” Single rider golf carts are standard at this time and the department is reviewing opening up more flexible playing conditions as soon as it becomes safe to do so. League play is under consideration to resume in the near future as well as rescheduling tournaments. At this time GolfNow and Discovery packages are on hold.

Agronomist Gary Myers, retiring in late May, gave his final updates. “We’ve been busy as usual and all the courses have been aerified. It appears Granada greens have fully recovered from last year’s problems,” he said. He said he will certainly miss everyone and is very proud of the exchange of information within the golf committee, golf department and all superintendents. “I believe you have some of the best member comments and I praise your diligence to work with the golf department in answering questions and helping to solve any problems.”

Myers’ replacement should be announced in the near future as 30 applications were submitted and 9 people interviewed.

Mike Medica, POA board liaison, will also be replaced as he has served his full term on the POA Board.

“Our committee sincerely appreciates your participation for the past 6 years” said Haynes. Medica’s replacement on the committee will also be announced in the near future.

As the pandemic has caused closings, delays, social distancing and other areas of golf, the committee reviewed league play, closest to the pin challenge, Junior Golf and tournament schedules. More information forthcoming when activity will be boosted.