Area small businesses are feeling the effects of the pandemic

Booneville Development Corporation/South Logan County Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Susan Bulger said she has been checking on businesses to see how they are doing.

“The Chamber has been in touch with most of the members that are being affected,” Bulger said. “They have all said we are hanging in there. Most of all the businesses are doing ok.

“We have our restaurants that are hurting due to not being able to come in and sit to have a meal. Everyone is trying their best to continue to do what they can.”

Bulger said the service entities are likely feeling the pinch the worst.

“I believe that the main hurt is from our salons,” she said.

While restaurants and bars were ordered reduced to serve only via takeout a week earlier, salons, barbers, nail technicians and tattoo artists were ordered closed by noon on March 26.