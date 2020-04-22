With coronavirus (COVID-19) cases rising to 2,227 across the state of Arkansas on Tuesday, prisoners made up nearly one-third of those cases. Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson received notice of a lawsuit against the state because of the treatment within the prisons.

During Tuesday’s press briefing, Hutchinson presented the latest numbers for Arkansas. There were 1,375 active virus cases with 86 hospitalizations and 43 deaths.

The 262 additional cases at Cummins Correctional Facility caused the seven-day average to go back up after several days of decreasing.

Hutchinson took the opportunity to point out that without the prison numbers, the trend of new virus cases was still on the decline. Health Secretary Nate Smith confirmed that new cases outside of correctional facilities were down by approximately half from that of last week.

On Tuesday, Hutchinson signed an executive order to form a working group to focus on virus testing capacity in Arkansas. This group is not only for current testing, but also for testing in the fall to prepare for a second round if that comes.

According to Smith, prison is an ideal setting to contain this kind of outbreak. However, those who filed the lawsuit against the state believe inmates are not receiving proper care.

Smith and Hutchinson both stated that they were providing more tests for inmates than are available in the general public.

The head of the economic recovery task force, Stuart Walton, gave an update on the formation of three committees within the task force.

The first committee focuses on tourism and hospitality and is headed by Stacy Hurst, secretary of the Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism. The second is headed by state Commerce Secretary Mike Preston and focuses on commerce. Arkansas Secretary of Agriculture Wes Ward will lead the third committee that focuses on agriculture, grocery and education.

This task force will deliver an initial report by May 4, an interim report by the end of May and a full report by the end of June. The governor said he will use their suggestions, as well as the health team, to decide when it will be safe to reopen many of the stores and businesses that have been forced to close due to the pandemic.

The governor also noted that the tests per capita map from the White House that he presented Monday was a testing capacity map rather than an actual map of tests carried out. He bore responsibility for the mistake, stating that he should have clarified before presenting it to the public.