With everyone home more these days, people are spending more time on social media sites. While this is a great way to keep in touch with friends and family, it also means scammers have a larger, more eager audience to pick from.

Scams don’t look malicious though. They often come in the form of a harmless game that seems like sharing innocent information. But that information is not as innocent as you think. Remember when you set up a password for your bank account? You most likely had to set up security questions.

It’s those questions that make those cute surveys or sharing games not as innocent as they seem, and recently some particularly risky posts have seen large numbers of people participating. The first of those asks you to post a picture of every car you’ve ever owned. Especially for car lovers this is a particularly enticing game. Except in posting it, you just gave away the answer to one of those security questions.

Another game seems very sweet. It asks you to post a picture of your mom. Here’s the rub, if you post that picture of your mom, saying how wonderful she is, do not post her maiden name. Scammers often look for that, since it is a popular question.

The Better Business Bureau is also warning people to stop posting senior pictures. The game started as a salute to the graduating class of 2020. In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, most schools have cancelled all graduation ceremonies. The problem with posting those pictures is you may be giving away information about where you went to school, the year you graduated or the mascot.

Scammers are home too. And they’re watching to see who answers what. Be careful what you share on social media.

Remember if you wouldn’t tell a total stranger, don’t share it on Facebook.